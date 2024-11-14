Gracie Hunt has dramatic makeover with new hairstyle on Mexico vacation
Gracie Hunt has been slaying all season with her outfits, but this time she dramatically changed her hairdo as well.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress has crushed the last few weeks with her best fit of the season in her Chiefs designed miniskirt and a Louis Vuitton jacket, then a low-cut Sunday red look, and finally a fancy black dress fit-off with younger sister Ava at a swanky family dinner.
The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas and team marketing executive is unwinding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before a massive showdown against the Buffalo Bills. With temperatures in the 80s in Cabo and 40s in Buffalo, why not? Not only is she relaxing, she got a dramatic new makeover with a new hairdo that she showed off with a beautiful colorful dress.
Wow, she looks very different with the curly wavy hair. Here she is before:
Gracie wrote, “Decided to wear the sunset tonight 🌅☺️ Grateful for a couple days this week to catch my breath and spend time with people who fill my cup. 🤍 Where is your happy place?
Her happy place looks pretty spectacular, too.
Gracie is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, sister to Ava, 19, and has a brother Knobel, 22.
With the team at 9-0 and back-to-back Super Bowl champs, why not find you happy place in Mexico in the middle of the season?
