Angel Reese shares emotional hug with LSU's Kim Mulkey (VIDEOS)
Angel Reese’s incredible rookie season with the Chicago Sky came to an unfortunate end on Friday with a wrist injury.
Reese expressed her emotions in a heartbreaking post where at the end she said, “You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon! 💞😇”.
In her first game out, the Sky took on the Dallas Wings and Reese was there as the cheerleader she said she would be. Also there for support was her former college coach at LSU, Kim Mulkey. Cameras captured the moment the two embraced and it will melt your heart.
Another angle:
Reese and Mulkey teamed up to bring home the 2023 national championship for the LSU Tigers, and to see their bond in this moment is truly touching.
Reese, always the fashion trendsetter in the WNBA also didn’t disappoint with her all Reebok Angel X collection fit. The All-Star donned the washed black bralette up top, and the always blue wide-leg pants, with her signature Premier Road Plus VI Shoes.
No matter if she was in her baller outfit and not a jersey, Reese looked just as intense during the game.
After the Sky’s 92-77 victory, Reese could be seen chopping it up with Wings star Satou Sabally.
While we don’t get to see the double-double queen in action, it’s great to see Reese out there supporting her team, continuing to rock her incredible fits.
