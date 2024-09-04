Angel Reese gets mic’d up in practice and it’s pure comedy (VIDEO)
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has made a name for herself on and off the court, whether it’s bringing a record number of double-doubles to the WNBA, or blowing up social media with jaw-dropping outfits.
It’s clear Reese is embracing her star status with new endorsements, dropping new shoes, or autographing a sign for a fan to win a $100 bet with mom.
As intense as she looks on the court, now the Sky are giving us a look into their practice with Reese mic’d up, and the results are as hilarious as you might expect.
You can see her talking trash with teammates and coaches, and testing her singing skills out as well.
“Y’all gettin’ cooked,” Reese exclaims. “Hibachi style”. Pure comedy.
The 22-year-old forward also just dropped a bunch of new photos of herself on Instagram with the inspirational message “never satisfied with the short term success. wait & watch this long term progression”.
Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds. She can also talk as good of a game as she plays.
