The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese’s season is over: her Top 10 WNBA pregame fits ranked (PHOTOS)

The Chicago Sky rookie sensation and fashion icon posted an emotional note after a wrist injury ended her season abruptly. We rank her most fabulous outfits.

Matthew Graham

Celebrities Depart The Mark Hotel For The Met Gala Featuring: Angel Reese Where: New York, United States
Celebrities Depart The Mark Hotel For The Met Gala Featuring: Angel Reese Where: New York, United States / Darla Khazei, INSTARimages

Angel Reese had a historic first year, and the only thing that might have been more impressive than her on-the-court accomplishments were her baller looks for the WNBA pregame fits.

One of the first posts for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI was ranking her Top 10 most baller fits and kicks midway through her rookie campaign.

In her emotional post across her social media channels, she wrote, “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”

Her impact is unquestioned, especially with her style that has launched a successful Reebok line of apparel and kicks, not to mention her Reese’s Pieces partnership.

Let’s rank her top 10 pregame fits from throughout the WNBA season.

No. 10: Playful puffy pink miniskirt

This fit was the No. 1 choice by our colleague Josh Sanchez, and we can see why with the fun vibe and “Stay Away From Ridiculously Pretty Girls” midriff t-shirt.

No. 9: GOAT Michael Jordan homage

An early-season winner that paid homage to the GOAT and foretold of great things to come from Chi-Town Barbie.

No. 8: Sky-blue minidress maven

Everything about this one-piece fit oozes class with elegance.

No. 7: Melting “Game of Thrones” frozen tundra

Chi-Town Barbie would break hearts throughout Westeros with the Queen of the North ensemble.

No. 6: The catsuit that announced a new apparel line

The savvy social media star used her platforms and style to announce her new Reebok line after a party-filled couple of days in Las Vegas with bestie Kysre Gondrezick.

No. 5: Paris Barbie’s Chanel import

After her jet-setting return from the City of Light and London, Paris Barbie brought back lots of Chanel ensembles. This one had us blushing.

No. 4: Professor preppy meets Sporty Spice

There’s really not much more to add.

No. 3: Yellow ray of sunshine

A sophisticated Chi-Town Barbie showed off her style maturity later in the season with this rocking ensemble.

No. 2: Sci-fi stunner

This fit always felt ahead of its time with the boldness and freshness of the futuristic look. Plus that midriff middle is other worldly.

No. 1: Safari goddess

This jaw-dropping number sent hearts racing in a showdown game vs. Caitlin Clark earlier in the season. It still leaves us breathless.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion