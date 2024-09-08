Angel Reese’s season is over: her Top 10 WNBA pregame fits ranked (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese had a historic first year, and the only thing that might have been more impressive than her on-the-court accomplishments were her baller looks for the WNBA pregame fits.
One of the first posts for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI was ranking her Top 10 most baller fits and kicks midway through her rookie campaign.
In her emotional post across her social media channels, she wrote, “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”
Her impact is unquestioned, especially with her style that has launched a successful Reebok line of apparel and kicks, not to mention her Reese’s Pieces partnership.
Let’s rank her top 10 pregame fits from throughout the WNBA season.
No. 10: Playful puffy pink miniskirt
This fit was the No. 1 choice by our colleague Josh Sanchez, and we can see why with the fun vibe and “Stay Away From Ridiculously Pretty Girls” midriff t-shirt.
No. 9: GOAT Michael Jordan homage
An early-season winner that paid homage to the GOAT and foretold of great things to come from Chi-Town Barbie.
No. 8: Sky-blue minidress maven
Everything about this one-piece fit oozes class with elegance.
No. 7: Melting “Game of Thrones” frozen tundra
Chi-Town Barbie would break hearts throughout Westeros with the Queen of the North ensemble.
No. 6: The catsuit that announced a new apparel line
The savvy social media star used her platforms and style to announce her new Reebok line after a party-filled couple of days in Las Vegas with bestie Kysre Gondrezick.
No. 5: Paris Barbie’s Chanel import
After her jet-setting return from the City of Light and London, Paris Barbie brought back lots of Chanel ensembles. This one had us blushing.
No. 4: Professor preppy meets Sporty Spice
There’s really not much more to add.
No. 3: Yellow ray of sunshine
A sophisticated Chi-Town Barbie showed off her style maturity later in the season with this rocking ensemble.
No. 2: Sci-fi stunner
This fit always felt ahead of its time with the boldness and freshness of the futuristic look. Plus that midriff middle is other worldly.
No. 1: Safari goddess
This jaw-dropping number sent hearts racing in a showdown game vs. Caitlin Clark earlier in the season. It still leaves us breathless.