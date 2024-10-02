The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anjali Ranadive, Kings G-League GM, goes IG official with ex-player

The daughter of Sacramento Kings GM Vivek Ranadive, Anjali, who is the team's G-League GM, is dating former player Jeremy Lamb.

Anjali Ranadive poses for photographers before the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is dating a former player. Anjali Ranadive, who is the general manager of the team's G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings, confirmed her romance on Instagram.

Anjali is dating former NBA player Jeremy Lamb, who conveniently enough played for the Sacramento and Stockton Kings at the tail end of his career.

Lamb most recently played for the Stockton Kings this past season until a season-ending back injury in March. Anjali had stepped down as GM in January to "pursue other ventures."

The former 2012 No. 12 overall pick retired from basketball in August.

Anjali and Lamb went IG official this week in photos showing the couple playing with wolf dogs at Anjali's Jaws and Paws animal sanctuary.

In the second slide, the two leave no doubt as they exchange a kiss.

There is no word on when the couple began dating.

Before joining the Kings, Lamb spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers.

Anjali's father, Vivek Ranadive grew up in Mumba, India, and is the founder and former CEO of TIBCO Software and Teknekron Software Systems. Along with owning the Sacramento Kings, Vivek owns the Sacramento River Cats Minor League Baseball franchise.

We'll have to see if Anjali and Lamb pull up to any Kings together this season.

