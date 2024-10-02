Anjali Ranadive, Kings G-League GM, goes IG official with ex-player
The daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is dating a former player. Anjali Ranadive, who is the general manager of the team's G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings, confirmed her romance on Instagram.
Anjali is dating former NBA player Jeremy Lamb, who conveniently enough played for the Sacramento and Stockton Kings at the tail end of his career.
Lamb most recently played for the Stockton Kings this past season until a season-ending back injury in March. Anjali had stepped down as GM in January to "pursue other ventures."
MORE: Gabby Thomas flaunts toned abs in courtside crop top at WNBA Playoffs
The former 2012 No. 12 overall pick retired from basketball in August.
Anjali and Lamb went IG official this week in photos showing the couple playing with wolf dogs at Anjali's Jaws and Paws animal sanctuary.
In the second slide, the two leave no doubt as they exchange a kiss.
There is no word on when the couple began dating.
MORE: Alicia Keys crashes New York Liberty locker room celly to serenade team
Before joining the Kings, Lamb spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers.
Anjali's father, Vivek Ranadive grew up in Mumba, India, and is the founder and former CEO of TIBCO Software and Teknekron Software Systems. Along with owning the Sacramento Kings, Vivek owns the Sacramento River Cats Minor League Baseball franchise.
We'll have to see if Anjali and Lamb pull up to any Kings together this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset