Alicia Keys crashes New York Liberty locker room celly to serenade team

Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys crashed the New York Liberty locker room celebration after a WNBA Playoff win over the Las Vegas Aces and belted out 'Empire State of Mind' with the team.

Alicia Keys arrives at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City.
Alicia Keys arrives at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. / IMAGO / Cover-Images
The New York Liberty scored a big win over the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the semifinal series. After the game, the Liberty had an epic celebration.

Before the series shifts to Las Vegas, the team enjoyed their hot start to the series at the Barclays Center with a locker room celebration that was crashed by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.

After joining the team, Keys began belting out her hit song "Empire State of Mind" and players immediately joined in.

Alicia Keys, New York Liberty, WNBA Playoffs
Alicia Keys sings "Empire State of Mind" in New York Liberty locker room after WNBA Playoff win. / Screenshot via New York Liberty/X

Getting to sing along with a Grammy winner and icon like Alicia Keys? That's almost as sweet as the taste of victory.

New York will have three opportunities to close out the series against reigning WNBA MVP champion A'ja Wilson and the Aces. They return to the court on Friday, October 4.

Tip-off for Game 3 is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

