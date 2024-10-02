Alicia Keys crashes New York Liberty locker room celly to serenade team
The New York Liberty scored a big win over the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the semifinal series. After the game, the Liberty had an epic celebration.
Before the series shifts to Las Vegas, the team enjoyed their hot start to the series at the Barclays Center with a locker room celebration that was crashed by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.
After joining the team, Keys began belting out her hit song "Empire State of Mind" and players immediately joined in.
Getting to sing along with a Grammy winner and icon like Alicia Keys? That's almost as sweet as the taste of victory.
New York will have three opportunities to close out the series against reigning WNBA MVP champion A'ja Wilson and the Aces. They return to the court on Friday, October 4.
Tip-off for Game 3 is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
