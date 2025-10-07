Ayesha Curry cozies up with Steph in family photo with kids amid comments backlash
Ayesha Curry shared some adorable family moments with Stephen Curry and the kids amid the backlash after her relationship comments about the Golden State Warriors superstar and their kids.
Recently, Ayesha went viral for what she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast when she talked about not wanting marriage and kids with Steph:
“No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Ayesha responded. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”
She’d go on: “After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn't think twice about it.”
She ignored the heat in her first post since the comments.
While she’s still suffering the wrath of social media since, the 36-year-old Ayesha just posted again with a “Life lately” caption on her Instagram showing off her family moments with the kids and Steph recently.
Things look fine with Steph in her pictures as well:
This came after Ayehsa posted a proud moment during the Warriors’ preseason game for Steph’s 17th season.
Ayesha and Steph have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and were married in 2011. They have daughters Riley, 13, Ryan 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, 1.
While she’s gone viral, she’s showing her marriage is stronger than the bad wife and mom social media is painting her as.
