Ayesha Curry ignores 'Call Her Daddy' haters in first post since Steph comments
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have a very loving relationship with four beautiful kids. Some comments the Golden State Warriors superstar’s wife made about her husband and kids while on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast have caused a big stir.
Steph and Ayesha have known each other since teenagers and we’re married in 2011. Now, she’s always posting smitten photos with the basketball star whether it’s at a Benson Boone concert, or on the beach where he flexed next to her, or even when he was a third wheel in a picture with Ciara.
They also have had so many adorable moments with their kids — Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1. Ayesha recently posted with them dressed up in Mario Bros. fits for Riley’s big 13th, and baby Cai playing with a basketball like dad, and Ryan and Canon dancing their hearts out at a basketball game.
Speaking of their kids, some comments Ayesha made on the podcast are what people are up in arms over. She talked about not even wanting kids with him:
“No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Ayesha responded. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”
She’d go on: “After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn't think twice about it.”
Ayesha made her first post on Instagram since the comments, and totally ignored them. She posted, “Ran 8 miles total this week! So proud. This week is 10!”
Steph, meanwhile, is focused on on his 17th season in the NBA that starts this month for the Warriors. He did post with Ayesha for their charity Eat.Learn.Play.
Steph has yet to comment publicly on the controversy.
