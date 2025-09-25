Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha gets emotional for mother-daughter photo with Riley
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s daughter Riley is no longer that little kid dancing at games and stealing the show at dad’s press conference. Now, the 13-year-old is growing up so fast and getting mom emotional in a mother-daughter post Ayesha shared.
When Riley was the only child — there are now four Curry kids with Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai, 1 — she’d melt hearts with moments like these with her Golden State Warriors superstar dad:
RELATED: Stephen Curry, Ayesha’s daughter Riley unrecognizable in selfie with mom and dad
That little girl is now a teenager where mom and dad got emotional with their birthday post for her, and then Steph and Ayesha dressed up in full Mario Bros. fits for Riley’s big bash at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Riley is also quite the athlete herself showing off her skills in volleyball, and is almost as tall as her NBA dad. She also is still dancing at Steph’s Warriors games as seen last season in a viral video with Ayesha.
Now, she’s modeling Ayesha’s new skincare product for her Sweet July Skin company. The Instagram post said, “Self-care are for your mini me’s too 🤍 National Daughters Day deserves a Lip Treatment for you and others.”
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball
Ayesha would repost this photo above and put four 🥹 emojis on the post getting emotional and holding back the tears.
Riley is growing up so fast as seen in this sweet moment with her mom and family photos like these.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career