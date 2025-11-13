Ayesha Curry ‘melts’ over Steph video after dropping 46 points for Warriors
They say age is just a number and 37-year-old Stephen Curry is throwing back the hands of time looking like he’s still in his basketball prime after dropping 46 points for the Golden State Warriors on the San Antonio Spurs. A video of him afterward even had his wife Ayesha Curry reacting to it.
The NBA’s all-time three-point leader also was playing in a brutal back-to-back stretch where the team was thumped on Tuesday night by the champion Oklahoma City Thunder where Curry had just 11 points, leading to some washed-up chatter in the social media world.
Well, he just proved that’s certainly not the case shooting a three over Spurs 7-foot-4 superstar Victor Wembanyama like it was the 2024 Summer Olympics all over again.
The Warriors would comeback from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Spurs, 125-120, thanks to Curry’s heroics and get the Warriors to 7-6 on the season.
After the game, a video of him with the perfect 6-7 joke went viral.
Ayesha “melted” after seeing the video and swooned over her hubby with the following post on her Instagram Stories when she shared it:
Maybe it was more about him being shirtless…
Either way, it was quite the night for Steph and one Ayesha definitely was paying attention to. Steph definitely had a lot to flex about while he’s still got it at 37.
