Stephen Curry has perfect '6-7' joke after big Warriors win against Spurs
Stephen Curry has always been a kid at heart, not to mention he has four children of his own with wife Ayesha.
The baby-faced assassin and his Golden State Warriors had their backs against the wall, nicknamed Olden State because of their veteran lineup ages, on the second side of a brutal back-to-back playing the San Antonio Spurs after losing handily to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder the day before, 126-1012..
Then the four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP pulled out a classic Curry masterpiece in their big 125-120 victory, dropping 46 points to outduel Victor Wembanyama, who had a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds, to avoid falling below .500.
What would that record have been? 6-7.
Naturally, as any kid in the country knows, including Steph's children, Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1, who might be a bit too young, yelling "6-7" would lead to a raucous good time with the accompanying hand gesture for the number that has now become a commonplace celebration and meme for non adults.
A giddy Steph yelled after the game, "7-6 better than 6-7," with a cackle laugh appreciating his own dad joke.
The 11-time All-Star is also adored by kids everywhere, so it'll be especially endearing to them.
This was Curry's 73rd 40-plus point game, which now puts him ahead of his former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, good for ninth most in NBA history. Chef Curry also extended his record for most 20-plus point quarters with 43, distancing himself from Kobe Bryant's 36 after scoring 22 points in the third quarter.
He is also one game away from tying Michael Jordan for most 40-plus point games after the age of 30.
For those not in the know, the "6-7" craze started with the track "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla.
Steph also had a heartwarming moment with a young diehard Curry fan before the game, signing his prosthetic leg. The boy was naturally wearing a "Night night" T-shirt, which has turned into the 37 year old's signature gesture.
Who knows, if Steph keeps dropping 46, maybe the "6-7" will have to be worked in with his "Night, night."
