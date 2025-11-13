The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry has perfect '6-7' joke after big Warriors win against Spurs

It's only fitting that the NBA superstar adored by kids is throwing around the number that has turned into a sensation for non adults everywhere.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before receiving his special Championship Ring in recognition of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team’s gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center.
Jan. 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before receiving his special Championship Ring in recognition of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team’s gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Stephen Curry has always been a kid at heart, not to mention he has four children of his own with wife Ayesha.

The baby-faced assassin and his Golden State Warriors had their backs against the wall, nicknamed Olden State because of their veteran lineup ages, on the second side of a brutal back-to-back playing the San Antonio Spurs after losing handily to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder the day before, 126-1012..

RELATED: Steph's comment on oldest daughter might scare Warriors fans about his future

Stephen Curry, Steph Curr
Jan. 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Then the four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP pulled out a classic Curry masterpiece in their big 125-120 victory, dropping 46 points to outduel Victor Wembanyama, who had a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds, to avoid falling below .500.

What would that record have been? 6-7.

Naturally, as any kid in the country knows, including Steph's children, Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1, who might be a bit too young, yelling "6-7" would lead to a raucous good time with the accompanying hand gesture for the number that has now become a commonplace celebration and meme for non adults.

RELATED: Defending Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry
Jun. 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

A giddy Steph yelled after the game, "7-6 better than 6-7," with a cackle laugh appreciating his own dad joke.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares 1-year-old Cai stealing Steph’s thunder in family photos

The 11-time All-Star is also adored by kids everywhere, so it'll be especially endearing to them.

This was Curry's 73rd 40-plus point game, which now puts him ahead of his former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, good for ninth most in NBA history. Chef Curry also extended his record for most 20-plus point quarters with 43, distancing himself from Kobe Bryant's 36 after scoring 22 points in the third quarter.

He is also one game away from tying Michael Jordan for most 40-plus point games after the age of 30.

RELATED: Jimmy Butler's outrageous hair has Stephen Curry losing his mind when he sees it

For those not in the know, the "6-7" craze started with the track "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla.

Steph also had a heartwarming moment with a young diehard Curry fan before the game, signing his prosthetic leg. The boy was naturally wearing a "Night night" T-shirt, which has turned into the 37 year old's signature gesture.

Who knows, if Steph keeps dropping 46, maybe the "6-7" will have to be worked in with his "Night, night."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News