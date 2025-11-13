Steph Curry has touching gesture to young Warriors fan before 46 points vs. Spurs
Steph Curry was his vintage self like a fine wine in a big-time win vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
The four-time NBA champion and greatest shooter of all time dropped 46 points in a surprising victory over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, 125-120, in a murderous back-to-back coming off the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-102.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler's outrageous hair has Stephen Curry losing his mind when he sees it
Curry, 37, went off in the third quarter, scoring 22 points, adding to his NBA record of most 20-or-more point quarters with 43. Kobe Bryant is second with 36. He also surpassed his former teammate Kevin Durant for most 40-point games.
While it was another masterful performance by the two-time league MVP, it was a touching gesture before the game that served as a good omen for the 11-time All-Star.
RELATED: Defending Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
A kid wearing a Curry "night, night" T-shirt asked the 11-time All-NBA selection to sign his prosthetic leg, and the Dub Nation legend happily obliged.
RELATED: Steph, LeBron hating each other would be better for NBA than a lovefest
Before signing the boy's leg, Steph took a photo with him, and the kid hilariously commented, "You're tall."
Curry always looks small by NBA standards, especially when compared to the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, who had a triple-double in the loss with 31 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds, but Steph is still 6-foot-2.
Then after getting Curry's autograph and dapping him goodbye, the diehard young fan said, "I'm going to pass out."
The Warriors are trying to survive this tough stretch as Olden State, the nickname given their veteran ages, can't handle many back to backs like this, where Butler added another 28 points,
And Butler and Draymond Green have made it clear that the younger players, especially the embattled Jonathan Kuminga who was called out by both of them yesterday, need to do their part to understand head coach Steve Kerr's expectations on team play.
Steph has been the one constant, and flagrant fouls aside, getting his first ever against OKC, he's always been known as a good guy for obvious reasons. This is just the latest example, giving this kid the memory of a lifetime.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss