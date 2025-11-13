The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry has touching gesture to young Warriors fan before 46 points vs. Spurs

Kids have always adored Stephen Curry, and this encounter was extra special before the Warriors big win against the Spurs.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Steph Curry was his vintage self like a fine wine in a big-time win vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

The four-time NBA champion and greatest shooter of all time dropped 46 points in a surprising victory over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, 125-120, in a murderous back-to-back coming off the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-102.

Nov. 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Curry, 37, went off in the third quarter, scoring 22 points, adding to his NBA record of most 20-or-more point quarters with 43. Kobe Bryant is second with 36. He also surpassed his former teammate Kevin Durant for most 40-point games.

While it was another masterful performance by the two-time league MVP, it was a touching gesture before the game that served as a good omen for the 11-time All-Star.

Nov. 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

A kid wearing a Curry "night, night" T-shirt asked the 11-time All-NBA selection to sign his prosthetic leg, and the Dub Nation legend happily obliged.

Before signing the boy's leg, Steph took a photo with him, and the kid hilariously commented, "You're tall."

Curry always looks small by NBA standards, especially when compared to the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, who had a triple-double in the loss with 31 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds, but Steph is still 6-foot-2.

Nov. 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to shoot over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Then after getting Curry's autograph and dapping him goodbye, the diehard young fan said, "I'm going to pass out."

The Warriors are trying to survive this tough stretch as Olden State, the nickname given their veteran ages, can't handle many back to backs like this, where Butler added another 28 points,

And Butler and Draymond Green have made it clear that the younger players, especially the embattled Jonathan Kuminga who was called out by both of them yesterday, need to do their part to understand head coach Steve Kerr's expectations on team play.

Steph has been the one constant, and flagrant fouls aside, getting his first ever against OKC, he's always been known as a good guy for obvious reasons. This is just the latest example, giving this kid the memory of a lifetime.

Apr. 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after making a basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

