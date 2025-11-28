Bears QB’s Caleb Williams adds intrigue with ex-girlfriend Alina’s latest post
Caleb Williams is having a fantastic second season with the Chicago Bears. Heading into Friday’s mega Black Friday clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, both teams were 8-3. He also had a surprise the week of the game involving his former relationship.
Williams, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the USC Trojans. The Bears went just 5-12 in his rookie season, but he’s putting together quite the year already. He’s thrown for 2568 yards 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend glows in summer selfie without Bears QB
Williams also started the season a single man after dating model Alina Thyregod. Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024, and times appeared to be great between the two.
She hasn’t been seen at games or with the quarterback this season, though. Williams even was spotted dancing with actress Madelyn Cline at a music festival in June.
It appears they are still friends on social media, though. In fact, he just liked her latest post this week.
The Danish Thyregod wrote, “Efteråret 😁☂️” which means autumn, which is the season it currently is in Denmark where she looks to be.
She’s still bundled up in autumn, though. Williams, meanwhile, is playing in 40-degree Philadelphia on Friday where he hopes to keep the Bears as hot as a Chicago summer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash