Bears QB’s Caleb Williams adds intrigue with ex-girlfriend Alina’s latest post

The Chicago second-year star quarterback has had a big season following his breakup.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the field after them game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the field after them game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams is having a fantastic second season with the Chicago Bears. Heading into Friday’s mega Black Friday clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, both teams were 8-3. He also had a surprise the week of the game involving his former relationship.

Williams, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the USC Trojans. The Bears went just 5-12 in his rookie season, but he’s putting together quite the year already. He’s thrown for 2568 yards 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Caleb William
Williams has a lot to smile about this season. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend glows in summer selfie without Bears QB

Williams also started the season a single man after dating model Alina Thyregod. Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024, and times appeared to be great between the two.

She hasn’t been seen at games or with the quarterback this season, though. Williams even was spotted dancing with actress Madelyn Cline at a music festival in June.

It appears they are still friends on social media, though. In fact, he just liked her latest post this week.

The Danish Thyregod wrote, “Efteråret 😁☂️” which means autumn, which is the season it currently is in Denmark where she looks to be.

She’s still bundled up in autumn, though. Williams, meanwhile, is playing in 40-degree Philadelphia on Friday where he hopes to keep the Bears as hot as a Chicago summer.

Caleb William
Caleb Williams has had Bears fans fired up all season. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Published
