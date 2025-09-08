Caleb Williams' rumored ex-girlfriend glows in summer selfie without Bears QB
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2025 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.
After finishing his rookie season in Chicago with a 5-12 record, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enters his sophomore year with an upgraded offensive line and a new offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson.
Williams also seems to be a single man as he prepares for the Week 1 showdown. When the Bears selected WIlliams as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NFL draft, he was dating model Alina Thyregod.
Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024.
While the couple kept an extremely low profile throughout their relationship, Williams commemorated the occasion with a photo of Thyregod on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Been a good year with this one."
Thyrgod posted a photo of the couple in Bears shirts on her Instagram page, where she has 12,800 followers, and added a simple caption of two heart emojis.
While the Danish model and Williams still follow each other Instagram, they haven't been seen together in quite some time.
Appearing to confirm breakup rumors, Williams was spotted dancing with actress Madelyn Cline at the Summer Smash music festival in June.
Alina Thyrgod Gave Her Summer A Perfect 10 Rating Before the Vikings-Bears Game
While Williams attended training camp with the Bears, Thyrgod was living her best life in Europe over the summer, traveling from Copenhagen to Florence to Montenegro.
It seems unlikely that Thyregod, who used rock custom Williams gear on the sidelines, will be at Soldier Field on September 8.
A few days before the Vikings-Bears game, Thyrgod posted highlights from her recent travels and captioned the post, "10/10 sommer ." Williams was not featured in any of her photos.
