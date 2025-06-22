Bears QB Caleb Williams spotted dancing with famous actress at music festival
Caleb Williams said he wasn’t interested in girls growing up because he just wanted focus on football. Now that he’s a pro with the Chicago Bears and is 23 years old things may be quite different.
Williams made headlines when he talked about his love for the game and not girls when he was younger.
Williams did have a high school sweetheart, Alina Thryegod, and they rekindled their relationship in 2023, but Williams keeps his private life pretty locked down and it’s unknown what exactly happened with the relationship.
Williams, who was a star for the USC Trojans before becoming the NFL’s No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is a different dude, rocking with a pink cell phone, and a handbag that caught attention on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and he paints his nails before games.
He did make a public appearance at Summer Smash in Bridgeview, Illinois, where he was seen together with actress and model Madelyn Cline dancing.
Cline, 27, is best known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Also, her modeling poses.
Is it a chance encounter? Are they friends? Even dating? There are so many questions that the video raises.
Regardless, it looks like Williams is enjoying the offseason before the grind of Bears camp starts in July for his second season.
