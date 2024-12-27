Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson bedazzles with incredible UNC fit creation
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson is a woman of many hidden talents. Add arts and crafts to that list.
The 24-year-old Hudson recently crushed the holidays with her “naughty” Christmas fit and then showed off she plays a musical instrument for a band while making an embarrassing lipstick mistake at practice.
Hudson and the new North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Belichick look like they have a lot of fun together and she can actually find ways to get him to smile like their night at a museum gala event in New York City.
With Belichick, 72, now at Chapel Hill, the former college cheerleader Hudson has been showing off her support acting like she was part of his staff, and now showing off her school spirit by bedazzling a UNC sweatshirt in what she said took “two eternities” to do.
That’s pretty impressive looking and also labor intensive. She did also reveal she’s “a night owl” so she was able to take this on.
The former six-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots coach will try and take UNC to the next level and he’ll need all the recruiting help he can get. Having Hudson and her school spirited sparkly sweatshirt on won’t hurt.
