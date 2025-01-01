Jordon Hudson reveals shocking Bill Belichick relationship news in New Year’s post
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson ran a trick play when it came to their dating timeline. In a New Year’s Eve post, the 24-year-old Hudson revealed just how long they’ve actually been together and what the future holds.
Belichick, 72, has had quite the year with Hudson. We’ve seen him actually smiling on the red carpet of a gala event with her, posing for an epic photo in front of a corn maze, and cheering on her cheerleading team.
It was also a great year personally as Belichick became the new coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and winning six Super Bowls.
Despite the criticism with their age difference, Hudson moved with Belichick to Chapel Hill and has gotten into the UNC spirit with her sparkly team spirit fit creation.
Hudson took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve and dropped a bombshell about their relationship, posting the following: “Cheers!!! To our 3rd midnights' kiss' before she went off on her detractors. 'Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for "public knowledge": yet somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; going strong.”
She then added in smaller print, “I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity.”
The reason this is so big is she revealed they’ve been dating since 2022 when everyone thought it was 2023. This is also big because every report had Belichick separating from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in 2023 after 16 years together.
Maybe this is the “punches” Hudson is ready to take for Belichick? Or she’s just talking about the football season ahead and the scrutiny he’ll be under. Either way, it’s a shocking New Year’s bombshell of a post by Hudson.
