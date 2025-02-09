The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has evil troll for NFL team that spurned him

The six-time Super Bowl winner's girlfriend Jordon Hudson does the dirty work for Belichick with a shirt that certainly sent a message to one NFL franchise.

Matthew Graham

Feb 6, 2025: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony
Feb 6, 2025: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson might be auditioning for WWE.

The former New England Patriots head coach, 72, and six-time Super Bowl winner has been doing his best to steal the spotlight with his beauty pageant girlfriend this week.

Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025: Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Honors / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As if first-runner up Miss Maine's jaw-dropping, ab-flexing sparkly silver gown wasn't bold enough at the 2025 NFL Honors, today she went straight wrestling villain heel where her shirt choice that took direct aim at the Atlanta Falcons.

The shirt read, "Champions, Super Bowl LI, Falcons." Hudson did the Dirty Birds dirty. Of course, this was in reference to the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the Belichick-led Patriots, thanks to the heroics of GOAT quarterback Tom Brady (who will be calling this year's game for FOX Sports).

The real reason, though, for the evil wardrobe choice might have to do with what happened last NFL offseason when Belichick was seemingly getting the Atlanta gig before the franchise changed course at the last-minute and hired Raheem Morris.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson posts a selfie with Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

It's hard to imagine that if Belichick, now in the college football ranks after landing with the North Carolina Tar Heels after seemingly getting spurned for any NFL head coaching gig, had an issue with the shirt, he would have asked the former college cheerleader to change into something less overt.

Look at that sly smirk from Belichick. This looks like a couples-approved shirt as he rocks the UNC T-shirt.

Watch out Lane Kiffin. You have some college football trolling competition - at least from the possible future Mrs. Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Honors / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
