Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has evil troll for NFL team that spurned him
Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson might be auditioning for WWE.
The former New England Patriots head coach, 72, and six-time Super Bowl winner has been doing his best to steal the spotlight with his beauty pageant girlfriend this week.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has huge diamond ring on engagement finger
As if first-runner up Miss Maine's jaw-dropping, ab-flexing sparkly silver gown wasn't bold enough at the 2025 NFL Honors, today she went straight wrestling villain heel where her shirt choice that took direct aim at the Atlanta Falcons.
The shirt read, "Champions, Super Bowl LI, Falcons." Hudson did the Dirty Birds dirty. Of course, this was in reference to the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the Belichick-led Patriots, thanks to the heroics of GOAT quarterback Tom Brady (who will be calling this year's game for FOX Sports).
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s icy rock outshines risqué skimpy gown
The real reason, though, for the evil wardrobe choice might have to do with what happened last NFL offseason when Belichick was seemingly getting the Atlanta gig before the franchise changed course at the last-minute and hired Raheem Morris.
RELATED: 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson pens soul-baring 'love' note to Bill Belichick
It's hard to imagine that if Belichick, now in the college football ranks after landing with the North Carolina Tar Heels after seemingly getting spurned for any NFL head coaching gig, had an issue with the shirt, he would have asked the former college cheerleader to change into something less overt.
Look at that sly smirk from Belichick. This looks like a couples-approved shirt as he rocks the UNC T-shirt.
Watch out Lane Kiffin. You have some college football trolling competition - at least from the possible future Mrs. Bill Belichick.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl