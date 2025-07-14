The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills legend Jim Kelly asks for prayers amid daughter Erin's medical emergency

Former Bills star Jim Kelly shares a heartbreaking update after his daughter, Erin, gave birth to her first son with husband Parker Bean.

Emily Bicks

Dec. 7, 2019: Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
Dec. 7, 2019: Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
In this story:

Jim Kelly, who played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills for 11 years and led the team to four consecutive Super Bowls, is forever a legend in Orchard Park.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, Kelly, along with his family, remain closely tied to the Buffalo community, and he has a great relationship with the team's current franchise star, Josh Allen.

The 65-year-old is a regular at Highmark Stadium with his wife, Jill Kelly, and their two daughters, Erin and Camryn. Bills Mafia was thrilled when his eldest daughter, Erin, who's married to Parker Bean, announced she was pregnant with her first child in February.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares stunning Paris selfies as Josh Allen plays celeb golf tourney

Kelly shared heartbreaking news regarding his grandson's health in a statement shared on Instagram. He wrote, "While this is a time for deep joy for our family, it has also come with unexpected medical complications.

"Out of respect for Erin and Parker's privacy and the sensitivity of the situation, no addition details will be shared at tis time."

Erin, 30, and Parker revealed they were expecting a baby boy at the end of February and held a baby shower in Buffalo. Erin wrote in May, "Baby Bean, your mom and dad love you SO much!!! We’re getting closer and closer to the day we get to meet you. We can’t wait to hold you in ours arms! 💙."

Erin Kelly-Bean, Parker Bean
@ekelly1212/Instagram

Kelly added in the caption, "We’ve felt your support and prayers through some of the darkest days of our lives — and we’ll never be able to thank you enough.

"Well, we need your prayers again. We never imagined we would be here in this place of heartbreak and suffering again."

Jim Kelly, Jill Kelly
Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and his wife Jill announce a partnership with their foundation Hunter's Hope and Golisano's Children's Hospital which will become the first Leukodystrophy Care Network Certified Center in New York State. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Kelly's son, Hunter, died at age 8 after being diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy on August 5, 2005.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Relationships