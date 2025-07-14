Bills legend Jim Kelly asks for prayers amid daughter Erin's medical emergency
Jim Kelly, who played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills for 11 years and led the team to four consecutive Super Bowls, is forever a legend in Orchard Park.
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, Kelly, along with his family, remain closely tied to the Buffalo community, and he has a great relationship with the team's current franchise star, Josh Allen.
The 65-year-old is a regular at Highmark Stadium with his wife, Jill Kelly, and their two daughters, Erin and Camryn. Bills Mafia was thrilled when his eldest daughter, Erin, who's married to Parker Bean, announced she was pregnant with her first child in February.
Kelly shared heartbreaking news regarding his grandson's health in a statement shared on Instagram. He wrote, "While this is a time for deep joy for our family, it has also come with unexpected medical complications.
"Out of respect for Erin and Parker's privacy and the sensitivity of the situation, no addition details will be shared at tis time."
Erin, 30, and Parker revealed they were expecting a baby boy at the end of February and held a baby shower in Buffalo. Erin wrote in May, "Baby Bean, your mom and dad love you SO much!!! We’re getting closer and closer to the day we get to meet you. We can’t wait to hold you in ours arms! 💙."
Kelly added in the caption, "We’ve felt your support and prayers through some of the darkest days of our lives — and we’ll never be able to thank you enough.
"Well, we need your prayers again. We never imagined we would be here in this place of heartbreak and suffering again."
Kelly's son, Hunter, died at age 8 after being diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy on August 5, 2005.
