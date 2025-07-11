Hailee Steinfeld shares stunning Paris selfies as Josh Allen plays celeb golf tourney
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are making the most of their summer after tying the knot in May.
After enjoying the the July 4 holiday on the beach in Southern California, the newlyweds spent some time apart. The Oscar-nominated actress flew to Paris with her mom, Cheri Steinfeld, to attend Tamara Ralph's runway show for Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Steinfeld looked gorgeous while sitting in the front row in one of the designer's sparkling gowns that featured three black bows and a high slit.
While Allen competes in the American Century Championship on Friday, July 11, he's paired up with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield in the first round of the celebrity golf tournament, Steinfeld shared details of her Paris trip in her newsletter, Beau Society.
Tamara Ralph designed all three of Steinfeld's wedding dresses, so the actress is already intimately familiar with the designer's work.
Steinfeld shared several behind-the-scenes selfies and wrote, "Earlier this week, I took a quick trip to the fashion capital with my mom, and as is the case whenever I visit that city, I’ve returned home with more inspiration than I know what to do with."
"For the show, I got to wear a Tamara dress from a previous collection," she noted. "It felt perfect for Paris couture; I loved everything about it, from the long sleeves to the silver lace detail to, of course, the bows!"
While Allen didn't make the trip this time, the league MVP was still on her mind.
"Also, last time Josh and I were in Paris, we went to Pink Mamma and raved about it, so my mom requested we go back this time, which I happily obliged."
