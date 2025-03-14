Breakdown of Bills QB Josh Allen's massive new deal
Buffalo Bills fans have been ecstatic about Josh Allen's record-breaking contract, but what does it mean for Buffalo's future financially?
On Sunday, Allen agreed to a six-year, $330 million contract to stay with the Bills through the 2030 season. As part of the deal, Allen received an NFL record $250 million guaranteed. Spotrac shared the full details of the contract and all it entails for Allen and the Bills.
Allen is getting $147 million of the $330 million total guaranteed at signing. That is broken down by the following:
- $56.745 million signing bonus
- $2.255 million 2025 salary
- $54.5 million 2026 salary/bonus
- $34.5 million 2026 salary
The $147 million he is getting this year is roughly 44.55% of the $250 million guaranteed money, ranking him tenth among quarterbacks. Here is how he will receive the rest of his $250 million guaranteed money through 2029:
- $18 million of 2027 salary locked in March 2026
- $53.5 million of 2028 salary locked in March 2027
- $14 million of 2029 salary locked in March 2028
- $17.5 million fully guaranteed in March 2029
Allen will receive more money in the next four years than any other quarterback in history. He will make $220 million, which is $1 more than what Dak Prescott will make in the first four years of his deal. Here is a full breakdown of what Allen's cash flow looks like through 2030:
- 2025: $58 million
- 2026: $55 million ($113 million total)
- 2027: $53 million ($166 million total)
- 2028: $54 million ($220 million total)
- 2029: $52.5 million ($272.5 million total)
- 2030: $56.5 million ($329 million total)
From the team's perspective, how Allen's contract starts to effect the cap hit is not bad up front, but in the last two years is where it takes a sharp turn. Here's a look at Allen's cap hit on the Bills through 2030:
- 2025: $41,335,281 cap hit
- 2026: $61,388,00 cap hit
- 2027: $58,108,000 cap hit
- 2028: $64,324,000 cap hit
- 2029: $86,149,000 cap hit
- 2030: $79,800,000 cap hit
Through the 2028 season, the cap hit would represent roughly 15-20% of the team's total salary cap, but the last two years become significantly more. That means the Bills and Allen could work out a new contract extension that would take the heat off Buffalo in 2029 before the league year starts in March.
The numbers look massive and can be scary to a fan at first, but overall, the idea is that the Bills are in good shape salary cap-wise through 2028. 2029 will be the year where the hope is that Allen will help the Bills out with a new extension, or the team could move on from him. Fans hope he will stay if things go well the next four years.
