Breakdown of Bills QB Josh Allen's massive new deal

QB Josh Allen's #Bills Contract

- 6 yrs, $330M

- $147M guaranteed at sign

- $18M more next March

- $166M 3-Yr Cash

- $220M 4-Yr Cash

- 5 yrs, $272.5M practical



Cap Hits

2025: $41.3M (-$3.4M)

2026: $61.3M

2027: $58.1M

2028: $64.3M

2029: $86.1M

2030: $79.8M



Breakdown:…