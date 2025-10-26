The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Blake Snell's wife Haeley has 3-word reaction to Yamamoto's Game 2 gem

The wife of the Dodgers Game 1 starter was super impressed with the World Series Game 2 winner for Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) speaks to the media during media day and team workouts at Rogers Centre.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) speaks to the media during media day and team workouts at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Blake Snell didn’t have the night he wanted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Yoshinobu Yamamoto certainly did in Game 2, even impressing Snell’s wife Haeley.

Yamamoto pitched an absolute gem of a game to even the series at 1-1 heading back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Monday. He pitched a complete game, giving up only four hits and one earned run while striking out eight.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) and catcher Will Smith (16) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are in good position despite Snell’s rare off-night in a postseason game. Haeley was fired up for the Dodgers and Yamamoto. She posted a three-word reaction from her seat at the Rogers Centre after the game: “another yoshi CG 🙌🏽.”

Haeley Snell
Haeley Snell/Instagram

The Dodgers may not need Yamamoto if they win the next three with Tyler Glasnow going, along with Shohei Ohtani, and likely Snell in Game 5 with his shot at redemption where his wife hopes to have some celebratory words for him.

Yamamoto was so brilliant on Saturday night, though, they may want to throw him even sooner.

The Dodgers are three wins away from becoming the first repeat team in 25 years since the New York Yankees three-peat in 2000.

While there likely will be more heroes for the Dodgers throughout the series, Game 2 belonged to Yamamoto.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

