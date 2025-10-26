Blake Snell’s wife Haeley has 3-word reaction to Yamamoto’s Game 2 gem
Blake Snell didn’t have the night he wanted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Yoshinobu Yamamoto certainly did in Game 2, even impressing Snell’s wife Haeley.
Yamamoto pitched an absolute gem of a game to even the series at 1-1 heading back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Monday. He pitched a complete game, giving up only four hits and one earned run while striking out eight.
The Dodgers are in good position despite Snell’s rare off-night in a postseason game. Haeley was fired up for the Dodgers and Yamamoto. She posted a three-word reaction from her seat at the Rogers Centre after the game: “another yoshi CG 🙌🏽.”
The Dodgers may not need Yamamoto if they win the next three with Tyler Glasnow going, along with Shohei Ohtani, and likely Snell in Game 5 with his shot at redemption where his wife hopes to have some celebratory words for him.
Yamamoto was so brilliant on Saturday night, though, they may want to throw him even sooner.
The Dodgers are three wins away from becoming the first repeat team in 25 years since the New York Yankees three-peat in 2000.
While there likely will be more heroes for the Dodgers throughout the series, Game 2 belonged to Yamamoto.
