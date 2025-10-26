The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko mysteriously absent from Dodgers WAGs Game 2 photo

The wife of the three-time MVP was at Game 1 in Toronto, but wasn’t seen in the usual pregame photo on Saturday night with the other wives and girlfriends.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to rebound in Game 2 of the World Series after the Toronto Blue Jays shocked them, 11-4, on Friday night. Will he be doing it without his wife Mamiko there cheering him on?

Mamiko had the couple’s first child with a daughter in April and hadn’t been traveling to the road playoff games. She was a hit at Dodger Stadium with her unique fit from the other WAGs, and then her custom “17” look.

She did make the trip to Toronto for Game 1 at the Rogers Centre where she stood out tall in the back row with the other wives and girlfriends as a former professional basketball player.

RELATED: Ohtani is perfect dad with baby, wife Mamiko, dog Decoy in Dodgers’ historic Game 4

On Saturday, they all posed again with each other, except Mamiko was no where to be found. Did she head home before Game 2?

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right

Ohtani did homer after starting Game 1 0-3, but it was too little, too late.

The three-time MVP Ohtani and the Dodgers hope to return home tied 1-1 with Game 3 on Monday, followed by 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Will Mamiko be back with her fellow WAGs for photos then?

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships