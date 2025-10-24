Who is Dodgers star Blake Snell’s wife Haeley?
All eyes will be on Blake Snell when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at the Roger’s Centre.
Snell is seeking his first ring after losing to the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays where he was controversially pulled out of Game 6 in the sixth inning while leading 1-0 and throwing a gem. The Rays would end up losing 3-1 and the series.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been everything the Dodgers hoped for this postseason when they went out and got him for 5-years, $182 million from the San Diego Padres. He’s 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in three games pitched these playoffs.
Before heading to Toronto, Snell snuck in a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers season opener where his wife Haeley stunned next to him. They were even recognized on the jumbo screen.
So who is the woman behind the pitcher?
She holds a masters degree from USC
Like this writer, Haeley holds a degree in from the prestigious Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism from the University of Southern California where she graduated in 2020. She did her undergrad at the University of Washington where she graduated in 2016.
She started her own business
Haeley is an entrepreneur who founded a mobile charm bracelet company based out of Seattle, Washington. She wrote on Instagram in October of 2024, ”I started a business! Goldilocks Charm Bar is a mobile charm bracelet and necklace bar for private parties and events 😊 Make sure to give us a follow!”
They met in 2020 and just married in 2025
The met through a group of friends at a social gathering and went Instagram official in September of 2020. The got married in January of this year shortly after Snell signed his Dodgers contract.
They just had their second child in August
They have two sons, Kaedyn, who was born in June of 2024, and their new baby born in August, who they haven’t yet shared the name of.
They also have some giant dogs and one small one
