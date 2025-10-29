The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Blake Snell's wife Haeley shares baby, mommy World Series looks before his big Game 5

The two-time Cy Young Award winner takes the mound in a crucial World Series game while his wife and mom of two will be there to root him on.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) speaks in a press conference before game four of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) speaks in a press conference before game four of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blake Snell gets the ball again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a crucial Game 5 of the World Series with it tied at two games apiece with the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hopes things go better for him than Game 1. His biggest fan in his wife Haeley will be rooting him on.

Snell was rolling in the playoffs for the Dodgers after they went out and got him for 5-years, $182 million from the San Diego Padres. Before Game 1, he was 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts. He wasn’t at his best to open the series in Toronto where he went 5 innings and gave up 5 earned runs.

RELATED: Who is Dodgers star Blake Snell’s wife Haeley?

Blake Snel
Snell wasn’t at his best in Game 1 of the World Series / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

He’ll have a chance to redeem himself and bring Los Angeles to one win away from winning back-to-back World Series championships on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea shows off new tan before Dodgers' must-win Game 5

Haeley hopes he has a Game 2 Yamamoto-like performance that left even her amazed after.

Beforehand, she also dropped her World Series photos while with her two sons, Kaedyn who was born in June of 2024, and another boy who was just born in August.

Here’s an adorable moment with Haeley and the baby.

Haeley Snell and baby
Haeley Snell/Instagram

Mom will be at Dodger Stadium rooting on her husband with the all of Dodgers Nation behind her.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships