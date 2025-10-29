Blake Snell's wife Haeley shares baby, mommy World Series looks before his big Game 5
Blake Snell gets the ball again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a crucial Game 5 of the World Series with it tied at two games apiece with the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hopes things go better for him than Game 1. His biggest fan in his wife Haeley will be rooting him on.
Snell was rolling in the playoffs for the Dodgers after they went out and got him for 5-years, $182 million from the San Diego Padres. Before Game 1, he was 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts. He wasn’t at his best to open the series in Toronto where he went 5 innings and gave up 5 earned runs.
He’ll have a chance to redeem himself and bring Los Angeles to one win away from winning back-to-back World Series championships on Wednesday night.
Haeley hopes he has a Game 2 Yamamoto-like performance that left even her amazed after.
Beforehand, she also dropped her World Series photos while with her two sons, Kaedyn who was born in June of 2024, and another boy who was just born in August.
Here’s an adorable moment with Haeley and the baby.
Mom will be at Dodger Stadium rooting on her husband with the all of Dodgers Nation behind her.
