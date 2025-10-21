Blue Jays hero George Springer shares sweet moment with wife Charlise after Game 7
George Springer is headed back to the World Series — this time with the Toronto Blue Jays after his epic Game 7 home run put them in it for the first time since 1993. He celebrated afterward with his family, including his wife Charlise Springer.
The 36-year-old right fielder was the hero, belting a three-run homer with the team down 3-1 to the Seattle Mariners in the bottom of the 7th inning.
It would prove the difference with a 4-3 victory to close out the ALCS. Now, it’s off to the World Series to face the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After the game, he posed with family including Charlise (middle wit the brown coat, and sister Lena Springer (left of Charlise with the kid in her arms).
That’s a memory they won’t forget in a game that will forever live in baseball lore.
George’s wife played softball in college at the University of Albany and represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 World Cup of Softball. His sister also is a softball star, coaching a Trinity College.
This is Springer’s third trip to the big show where he was the MVP for the Houston Astros when they beat the Dodgers in seven games in 2017. He’d also make it back with the Astros in 2019, but they’d lose this time in a Game 7 vs. the Washington Nationals.
He hopes it will be more like 2017 vs LA again. He’ll definitely have a bigger crowd with his family there this time to root him on.
