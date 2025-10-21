George Springer’s wife Charlise reacts to his epic Blue Jays home run in Game 7
George Springer came up with another clutch October moment in the biggest way with a three-run home run for the bottom of the 7th in Game 7 of the ALCS to land the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. His wife Charlise Springer was in the stands to witness it all.
The Seattle Mariners held a 3-1 lead heading into the 7th before the 36-year-old right fielder crushed a 1-0 pitch to the left field bleachers.
Springer was the 2017 World Series MVP with the Houston Astros when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team he’ll face next in the 2025 World Series — in seven games where he was clutch as well in Game 7 going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.
His wife and their two kids have been enjoying this postseason run.
Charlise has also been a star herself at games with fits and selfies with the Blue Jays WAGs like this one.
She was loving her husband from her seats at Game 7 at the Rogers Centre.
And got to witness history when he belted his home run and reacted simply with “mlb 😭.”
Springer had a lot of Toronto fans in happy tears Monday.
Charlise and George got married in 2018. She herself was a softball star herself, representing Puerto Rico in the 2012 World Cup of Softball via the Unversity of Albany. She’s also a personal training.
Next up for George and the Blue Jays is the Dodgers at home on Friday, October 24. Springer will be a key if Toronto is going to win their first World Series since 1993. His wife will no doubt be a hit as well.
