George Springer’s wife Charlise reacts to his epic Blue Jays home run in Game 7

The right fielder had another clutch October moment. His wife was there to witness it.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

George Springer came up with another clutch October moment in the biggest way with a three-run home run for the bottom of the 7th in Game 7 of the ALCS to land the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. His wife Charlise Springer was in the stands to witness it all.

The Seattle Mariners held a 3-1 lead heading into the 7th before the 36-year-old right fielder crushed a 1-0 pitch to the left field bleachers.

Springer was the 2017 World Series MVP with the Houston Astros when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team he’ll face next in the 2025 World Series — in seven games where he was clutch as well in Game 7 going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.

His wife and their two kids have been enjoying this postseason run.

Charlise has also been a star herself at games with fits and selfies with the Blue Jays WAGs like this one.

She was loving her husband from her seats at Game 7 at the Rogers Centre.

Charlise Springer/Instagram

And got to witness history when he belted his home run and reacted simply with “mlb 😭.”

Charlise Springer/Instagram

Springer had a lot of Toronto fans in happy tears Monday.

Charlise and George got married in 2018. She herself was a softball star herself, representing Puerto Rico in the 2012 World Cup of Softball via the Unversity of Albany. She’s also a personal training.

Next up for George and the Blue Jays is the Dodgers at home on Friday, October 24. Springer will be a key if Toronto is going to win their first World Series since 1993. His wife will no doubt be a hit as well.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

