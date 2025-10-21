George Springer’s sister gives him hard time after Game 7 heroics for Blue Jays
George Springer came up clutch once again in a Game 7. This time it sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series. He was asked a question afterward about his sister Lena Springer, who epically replied to his answer on social media.
The 36-year-old Springer belted the go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning vs. the Seattle Mariners with everything on the line trailing 3-1.
It was another clutch moment in October for the 2017 World Series MVP then with the Houston Astros. He helped defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team Springer will face again this season — in Game 7 when he went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Afteward he celebrated with his teammates.
Then he was asked about his sister Lena and how she helps him as a college softball coach herself. It lead to this exchange: “She knows the game, we talk a lot… She kind of gets on my case a little bit more than I would like her to,” he said. The reporter followed up: “What does she get on your case about?” To which Sprigner replied simply, “Everything.”
Lena took to X to reply: Just doing my job, G! 🥨🤎🤍
Springer hopes to be doing his job with another clutch performance again vs. the Dodgers to deliver the Blue Jays their first World Series since 1993.
