The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Springer’s sister gives him hard time after Game 7 heroics for Blue Jays

The hero of the ALCS for Toronto was asked a question about his sister after the win over the Mariners. She had an epic reply to his answer.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after winning game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after winning game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

George Springer came up clutch once again in a Game 7. This time it sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series. He was asked a question afterward about his sister Lena Springer, who epically replied to his answer on social media.

The 36-year-old Springer belted the go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning vs. the Seattle Mariners with everything on the line trailing 3-1.

RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel cries tears of joy after Blue Jays' Game 7 win

It was another clutch moment in October for the 2017 World Series MVP then with the Houston Astros. He helped defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team Springer will face again this season — in Game 7 when he went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Afteward he celebrated with his teammates.

George Springe
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Then he was asked about his sister Lena and how she helps him as a college softball coach herself. It lead to this exchange: “She knows the game, we talk a lot… She kind of gets on my case a little bit more than I would like her to,” he said. The reporter followed up: “What does she get on your case about?” To which Sprigner replied simply, “Everything.”

RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie reveals ALCS Game 7 fit with bold statement

Lena took to X to reply: Just doing my job, G! 🥨🤎🤍

Springer hopes to be doing his job with another clutch performance again vs. the Dodgers to deliver the Blue Jays their first World Series since 1993.

George Springe
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning during game seven of the ALCS. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships