Bo Nix, wife Izzy celebrate Denver Broncos QB's record-breaking game
The Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix had their performance of the season with a 38-6 shellacking of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season.
Nix had a record-setting performance, completing 28-of-33 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Nix tied a Broncos single-game rookie record held by Marlin Briscoe and Don Breaux.
After the big win, Nix and his wife Izzy came together on the field to commemorate his big achievement.
MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy swoons over Broncos QB's breakout performance
The couple posed for a photo on Empower Field and shared it on social media with the caption, "A game we won't forget."
It is a game that no one will be able to forget for the foreseeable future, because not only did Nix's performance land him in the Broncos record books, it put him in a league of his own in the NFL record books.
Nix became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with 4 touchdown passes, zero interceptions, 300+ passing yards, and a completion percentage above 80 percent for a single game.
Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.
Now, she gets to continue cheering him on as he takes his career to new heights.
