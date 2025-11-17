The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brock Purdy's baby Millie has perfect outfit for dad in 49ers return victory

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback finally returned to action, and his wife Jenna had the perfect look for their baby daughter to celebrate.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
Sept. 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well that took a lot longer than many San Francisco 49ers fans wanted.

Finally returning from a right big toe injury, better known as turf toe, that had kept the $265 million Niners franchise quarterback out since Week 4, after initially hurting it in Week 1, Brock Purdy picked up without missing a beat, going 19 of 26 for 200 yards and three touchdowns in an easy victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 41-22, despites his counterpart Jacoby Brissett setting a new NFL record with 47 completions.

RELATED: Brock Purdy’s daughter steals show in custom fit with Jenna at 49ers loss to Jaguars

Brock Purdy
Nov. 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

While Purdy, 25, got the win, his baby daughter Millie stole the show with her game-day outfit.

While his wife Jenna had a denim look with a custom "13" shirt, Millie was dressed as a football with a darling 49ers-red bow to complete the adorable ensemble.

RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shows off baby’s ‘mommy’ football fit for 49ers’ big win

Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

The Pro Bowler and 2023 NFL passer rating leader then took Millie in his arms to pose for some photos with his baby girl to mark his return to the field.

Millie Joleen Purdy was born in late July, when the happy couple announced in a joint post, "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

It also became a whole lot sweeter for the 49ers with Purdy back as they try to navigate possibly the toughest division in football, the NFC West, where the Los Angeles Rams won their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19, to improve to 8-2, winning five in a row. The Seahawk still have a half game lead over San Francisco, both with seven wins.

Purdy's baby daughter and wife Jenna will be by Purdy's side as the Niners make a playoff push, where Millie easily won the most adorable football award.

Jenna and Brock Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships