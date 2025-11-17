Brock Purdy's baby Millie has perfect outfit for dad in 49ers return victory
Well that took a lot longer than many San Francisco 49ers fans wanted.
Finally returning from a right big toe injury, better known as turf toe, that had kept the $265 million Niners franchise quarterback out since Week 4, after initially hurting it in Week 1, Brock Purdy picked up without missing a beat, going 19 of 26 for 200 yards and three touchdowns in an easy victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 41-22, despites his counterpart Jacoby Brissett setting a new NFL record with 47 completions.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s daughter steals show in custom fit with Jenna at 49ers loss to Jaguars
While Purdy, 25, got the win, his baby daughter Millie stole the show with her game-day outfit.
While his wife Jenna had a denim look with a custom "13" shirt, Millie was dressed as a football with a darling 49ers-red bow to complete the adorable ensemble.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shows off baby’s ‘mommy’ football fit for 49ers’ big win
The Pro Bowler and 2023 NFL passer rating leader then took Millie in his arms to pose for some photos with his baby girl to mark his return to the field.
Millie Joleen Purdy was born in late July, when the happy couple announced in a joint post, "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."
It also became a whole lot sweeter for the 49ers with Purdy back as they try to navigate possibly the toughest division in football, the NFC West, where the Los Angeles Rams won their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19, to improve to 8-2, winning five in a row. The Seahawk still have a half game lead over San Francisco, both with seven wins.
Purdy's baby daughter and wife Jenna will be by Purdy's side as the Niners make a playoff push, where Millie easily won the most adorable football award.
