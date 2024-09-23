Was Brittany Mahomes’ NFL fit a Taylor Swift copycat, homage, or neither?
Even non-NFL fans seem to have a strong opinion of Brittany Mahomes.
The wife of the current title holder of best quarterback in the NFL Patrick Mahomes is always there to support her husband. And that was no different on Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Atlanta Falcons, 22-17, despite a lackluster effort from Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, who only caught four passes for 30 yards (with no touchdowns for a third straight game).
The expecting mother of the Mahomes’ third child, already mom to Sterling, 3, and Patrick III, 1, posted her gameday fit on Instagram, which consisted of a bejeweled oversized Chiefs top and matching Chiefs-red shiny cowboy boots with the same-colored purse. For any usual WAG, her ensemble would have been mostly applauded, and many commenters did indeed love the look. Unfortunately, Mrs. Mahomes, and by extension her connection to Taylor Swift, is not the usual NFL WAG.
A vocal minority called her a “Swiftie copycat,” given the global icon and girlfriend of tight end Travis Kelce wore a similar look in the Chiefs Week 2 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in a Chiefs minidress with black above-the-knee shiny boots.
In the end, it’s all hot air. Mahomes’ ensemble is a similar look, yes, but that’s the style for most WAGs these days, and any other fashionable NFL fan for that matter. Not to mention Kristin Juszczyk, fashion designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has made one-of-a-kind NFL fits for both Brittany Mahomes, 29, and Taylor Swift, 34.
The duo also squashed any perceived fallout when they hugged it out at the US Open men’s final, having a good time with their plus ones. The pop star also attended Patrick Mahomes birthday party last week, which was of course hosted by Brittany.
In the end, as far as fashion fits go, let Brittany be Brittany.
