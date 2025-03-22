Brittany Mahomes makes fun of new-mom cocktail dilemma on vacation with baby Golden
Brittany Mahomes hit the beach for some sun and as much fun as she can with baby Golden Raye.
The 29-year-old mom of three and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a busy mom and wife of late, putting together an epic birthday party for Sterling’s 4th with a next-level cake; then taking the kids to the Peppa Pig theme park while calling out son Bronze, 2, on his rollercoaster fail; followed by hitting up a pre-March Madness Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball game with her hubby where she looked bored by the fourth quarter; and crushing a workout selfie with Golden and one in a super pink fit.
She then teased a work project she’s got goin on with Patrick.
After that “exciting” project tease, Brittany showed a picture on her Instagram Storeis tanning on the beach and relaxing.
From there, she joked about the situation going on in the freezer with baby Golden’s frozen breast milk, as well as a bottle of Tito’s vodka next to it. She called the combo “the goods 🤣😎.”
Maybe the vodka was for Patrick, who has been dropping crazy workout videos lately, but still trying to forget what happened in Super Bowl LIX.
All kidding aside, Brittany deserves some time off.