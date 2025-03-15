Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s daughter Sterling steals show at Kansas City Current game
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes have had a lot of adorable moments with their three kids lately, but daughter Sterling stole the show at a Kansas City Current game on Saturday.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have been owners in the National Women's Soccer League team since 2023. Soccer is a huge passion for Brittany as she played at the University of Texas at Tyler and then professionally for one season with the Icelandic club UMF Afturelding/Fram.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Over the past week we’ve seen Brittany having moments with all her kids like her theme park day where she called out son Bronze, 2, for his rollercoaster fail, and her gym workout selfie with baby Golden, as well as crushing some chicken and waffles and feeding her while giving a rare glimpse of their 8 week old. She then got emotional over Sterling dressing up like a chef, while Patrick got in on the dad action with some one-on-one coloring time with their four-year-old daughter where he did the coloring.
For Saturday’s game in Kansas City with the Current defeating the Portland Thorns, 3-1, Patrick snapped a photo of Sterling in her adorable red skirt and shoes looking on by the photographers’ section.
That’s what it’s all about — these moments. And hey, she got to see a winning game unlike the Super Bowl. Sorry, Patrick.
