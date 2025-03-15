The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s daughter Sterling steals show at Kansas City Current game

The four-year-old daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife has a way-too-cute moment at the NWSL match.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes have had a lot of adorable moments with their three kids lately, but daughter Sterling stole the show at a Kansas City Current game on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have been owners in the National Women's Soccer League team since 2023. Soccer is a huge passion for Brittany as she played at the University of Texas at Tyler and then professionally for one season with the Icelandic club UMF Afturelding/Fram.

Patrick and Brittany Mahome
Patrick and Brittany cheer during the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Over the past week we’ve seen Brittany having moments with all her kids like her theme park day where she called out son Bronze, 2, for his rollercoaster fail, and her gym workout selfie with baby Golden, as well as crushing some chicken and waffles and feeding her while giving a rare glimpse of their 8 week old. She then got emotional over Sterling dressing up like a chef, while Patrick got in on the dad action with some one-on-one coloring time with their four-year-old daughter where he did the coloring.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

For Saturday’s game in Kansas City with the Current defeating the Portland Thorns, 3-1, Patrick snapped a photo of Sterling in her adorable red skirt and shoes looking on by the photographers’ section.

Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

That’s what it’s all about — these moments. And hey, she got to see a winning game unlike the Super Bowl. Sorry, Patrick.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships