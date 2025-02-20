Brittany Mahomes shares rare glimpse of baby Golden for daughter’s birthday post
It may have been Sterling Mahomes big 4th birthday on Thursday, but mom Brittany Mahomes made a splash with her birthday post that included a rare glimpse of new daughter Golden Raye.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple’s third child with Sterling and Bronze, 2, in January. She didn’t miss a playoff game after either, and shared one photo of Golden in her football onesie, and then teased a photo with a “beautiful day” for her daughter.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
On Sterling’s big day that had her now four-year old going full-diva before a party, Brittany wrote the following on Instagram:
Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them 🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more 🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!
She then shared adorable pictures of Sterling with Bronze, and snuck in some with baby Golden.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
How adorable. And what a great big sister. Happy birthday to Sterling and thanks Brittany for sharing such sweet family moments.
