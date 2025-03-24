Brittany Mahomes has kids date without baby Golden crushing snow cone
Kids and food seem to be two themes of Brittany Mahomes’ life these days in her posts.
While the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to sneak away for some girl time out for a friend’s bachelorette party in Mexico, she’s on constant mom duty, and with that there’s a lot of food being consumed.
She recently posted a video of Sterling, 4, as a chef baking some goods and posing with a next-level birthday cake, and Bronze, 2, being very proud of himself while licking a lemon at dinner for a hilarious reaction. She also showed off a giant freezer full of Golden’s breast milk and how “proud”she was of how much her new baby can eat. Brittany herself managed to crush some yummy chicken and waffles while feeding Golden at the same time.
On Monday, Brittany posted a mom playdate with Sterling and Bronze while they devoured a snow cone. She wrote, “We love a good snowcone 😋.”
She followed that up with a picture of “Ster in action,” followed by rolling on the floor laughing emojis.
Good call on the snow cone as there’s very few kids who wouldn’t be into that. They went with the rainbow assortment of flavors as well to try different ones before they melt into one.
Food and kids, that’s what it’s all about.