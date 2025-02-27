The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick on dad duty being official breast-milk holder

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback looks thrilled for his new starting job in the offseason.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are hitting the road together for a work trip that’s not a football game. Dad made sure he didn’t forget the essentials for new baby Golden Raye in a hilarious picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife welcomed their third child Golden on January 12 in the most adorable fashion on social media. While they haven’t shown her face yet, the did show a rare glimpse of Golden in daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday post, and most recently with mom being “twins” with Sterling.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany have birthday party fail with kids

Patrick Mahomes with his kids
Patrick Mahomes with Bronze and Sterling before Super Bowl LIX / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Now in the offseason after losing in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick is in dad mode having hosted Sterling’s epic birthday party with a next-level cake. After Brittany and Patrick attended a basketball game at his alma mater Texas Tech, they headed out for a work trip. Dad made sure he grabbed “the goods” for baby Golden in a hilarious picture Brittany posted on her Instagram Stories.

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes roasted for bored look with Patrick at Texas Tech basketball game

Yea, that would be the baby’s breast milk pumped and ready to go. You can’t forget that or it will be a long trip. Patrick looks thrilled to be holding it as well.

While we don’t yet know where this work trip is taking them, we do know like the good signal caller Patrick is, he’s as prepared as he can be. Hopefully Golden doesn’t throw a Philadelphia-like pass rush his way and end up like Brittany here.

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany with Sterling and Bronze in an aquarium trip fail before the Super Bowl / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships