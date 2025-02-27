Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick on dad duty being official breast-milk holder
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are hitting the road together for a work trip that’s not a football game. Dad made sure he didn’t forget the essentials for new baby Golden Raye in a hilarious picture.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife welcomed their third child Golden on January 12 in the most adorable fashion on social media. While they haven’t shown her face yet, the did show a rare glimpse of Golden in daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday post, and most recently with mom being “twins” with Sterling.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany have birthday party fail with kids
Now in the offseason after losing in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick is in dad mode having hosted Sterling’s epic birthday party with a next-level cake. After Brittany and Patrick attended a basketball game at his alma mater Texas Tech, they headed out for a work trip. Dad made sure he grabbed “the goods” for baby Golden in a hilarious picture Brittany posted on her Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes roasted for bored look with Patrick at Texas Tech basketball game
Yea, that would be the baby’s breast milk pumped and ready to go. You can’t forget that or it will be a long trip. Patrick looks thrilled to be holding it as well.
While we don’t yet know where this work trip is taking them, we do know like the good signal caller Patrick is, he’s as prepared as he can be. Hopefully Golden doesn’t throw a Philadelphia-like pass rush his way and end up like Brittany here.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless