Patrick Mahomes surprises wife Brittany with insane rose-pedal anniversary dinner
Patrick Mahomes quarterbacked the perfect dinner for his third anniversary with his wife Brittany Mahomes.
The couple, who are both now 29, have been together since high school in Texas and have three kids together with Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and new baby Golden born in January.
Brittany has been super mom lately with the kids like her Peppa Pig Theme Park day where she sold out Bronze on social media for his roller coster fail, then posted about Sterling and her hairdo with dance aspirations, and slayed a workout in an adorable selfie with Golden by her side.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes ‘proud’ of own baby Golden Raye mom feat at home
Meanwhile, Patrick has been crushing his own workouts while trying to get ready to get the Kansas City Chiefs back on track next season after losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, and being the official breast milk holder for Brittany with Golden on a road trip in the offseason.
After three years of marriage, he pulled out all the stops with a private dinner full off white rose pedals and candles, and even personalized menus.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gets emotional with daughter Sterling cooking in chef's outfit
That’s the way you anniversary right there.
Patrick may not have performed the best during the Super Bowl, but he certainly quarterbacked a fantastic anniversary night.
