Brittany Mahomes sells out toddler Bronze devilishly crushing giant dessert

The son of Brittany and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes down a massive dessert.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes and her husband and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes continue to show off adorable family moments where two-year-old Bronze has been a star of late.

The only son of the couple recently took over his sister Sterling’s fourth birthday stealing her thunder, and had a too-cute moment playing with elite toys, and then he made Brittany laugh while he licked a lemon. He then matched his sister for a Kansas City Current game-day fit, and got the best seat in the house on dad’s lap for Disney on Ice. Finally, he won over lots of hearts with the perfect response to his “real name” question which is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

Brittany Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Bronze also had a hilariously roller coaster fail. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany previously showed the kids crushing some shaved ice on a playdate, and again after spending a night with Patrick at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game with Luka Donicic’s return. First, she showed Sterling and her full cup of shaved ice.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That’s a huge cold treat right there.

And then there was Bronze with his that he devoured shamelessly. Mom had no problem selling him out on social media in his moment of carnage.

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

He wasn’t messing around. He was like the Philadelphia Eagles D-line vs. dad’s Chiefs offensive line with that thing. He even had the towel over him for spillage and to keep warm as he went to town on that shaved ice.

Once again, Bronze Mahomes won the day on the cuteness scale.

Bronze Mahomes with Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
