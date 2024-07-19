Brittney Griner excited to be 'pops' after birth of newborn baby
Ten-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has a busy few weeks ahead of her.
This weekend, the Phoenix Mercury enforcer will participate in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Shortly after, she will head to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics as part of the USA Basketball Women's National Team. But before festivities begin, Griner revealed she and her wife, Cherelle, have been gifted with another blessing.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Griner shared that she and Cherelle had welcomed a baby boy.
Anchor Terrika Foster-Brasby expressed excitement for Griner, saying ,“You’re about to be a mom!”
Griner playfully corrected her, and said “Pops!” She then revealed the big news, saying that the baby was already born.
RELATED: Former Olympic gold-medalist Aly Raisman recalls harrowing hospitalizations
“I guess I’ll just drop that he’s here,” Griner said, revealing that the baby was born weighing seven pounds and eight ounces.
"That's my man. He is amazing," Griner said, in complete elation. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."
The baby has only been here for a few weeks, and while Griner has enjoyed her time with him, she is sad that she’ll have to be apart from him during her time at All-Star Weekend and the Olympics.
"It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand," Griner said.
Thankfully, Griner will have some sweet reminders of her newborn son while she is away. Though neither she nor Cherelle have shared photos of their son, Griner says she’s taken a bunch of photos on her phone.
"My whole phone has turned into him now," Griner said.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
2H2Hx2: Caitlin Clark’s not-so-subtle Angel Reese joke at WNBA All-Star arrivals
Oh snap: Flau’jae’s mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
Adorable: Livvy Dunne posts darling four-word caption for Paul Skenes All-Star gig
Smokin’: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Sky-blue catsuit with kicks to match (PHOTO)