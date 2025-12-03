Brock Purdy, wife Jenna rock matching fits for 49ers ugly sweater Christmas party
Brock Purdy is back leading the San Francisco 49ers. He and his wife Jenna led the way for the team holiday party with an ugly sweater theme.
Purdy, 25, missed nine games this season with turf toe. He’s been back the last three games — all wins — for the now 9-4 Niners. Now, it’s a bye week to unwind a bit and to enjoy his wife and new baby Millie who was born in July before the season.
Millie was a a hit during his return with her Niners game-day fit.
Jenna, too, has been a hit at games like her all-denim look with boots two weeks ago.
On Tuesday, they had to have been a hit quarterbacking the Christmas party.
Just look at that setup with the bar:
With a great drink list:
And the players and WAGs showed up and showed out:
But Brock and Jenna stole the show together in their ugly sweaters.
It looks like a good time for the team party.
The former Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has big expectations in the Bay Area after the team backed up the armored truck and gave him a 5-year, $265 million contract extension in the offseason.
The Niners have four games left as they hope to not only make the playoffs but win the NFC West as they trail the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks who are both 9-3. For now, it’s party time.
