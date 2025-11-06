The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares funny baby health update with 49ers QB’s status murky

The Niners are still waiting for the quarterback’s return. In the meantime, baby Millie is getting her time to shine.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy isn’t back yet for the San Francisco 49ers as the turf toe he suffered in Week 1 has derailed his season so far. While he may not be winning on the field, his new baby daughter Millie is winning off of it.

The 25-year-old former Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has missed seven of nine games this season, and it’s looking like eight of 10 as he was limited in practice the week of a huge divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and listed as “questionable.”

RELATED: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares ‘secret’ photos while pregnant

Brock Purd
Purdy last played in the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Coach Kyle Shanahan has stated Purdy will be the starter when he’s good to return despite Mac Jones’ success.

This comes after the team backed up the armored truck for him and gave him a 5-year, $265 million contract extension.

RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shows off baby’s ‘mommy’ football fit during another game

While it’s been a tough season personally for him, he and wife Jenna welcomed Millie in July and she’s been a hit seen with him at practice, and rocking her adorable custom fit on game day.

On Thursday with a huge game with the Rams looming Sunday for the team, shared a funny post of baby Millie doing pilates.

Millie Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

If Brock can’t make it back this weekend, which might be a miracle, he may be targeting November 16 at the Arizona Cardinals.

Right now, Millie showed she’s the healthiest.

Brock Purdy and Millie
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships