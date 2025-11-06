Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares funny baby health update with 49ers QB’s status murky
Brock Purdy isn’t back yet for the San Francisco 49ers as the turf toe he suffered in Week 1 has derailed his season so far. While he may not be winning on the field, his new baby daughter Millie is winning off of it.
The 25-year-old former Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has missed seven of nine games this season, and it’s looking like eight of 10 as he was limited in practice the week of a huge divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and listed as “questionable.”
Coach Kyle Shanahan has stated Purdy will be the starter when he’s good to return despite Mac Jones’ success.
This comes after the team backed up the armored truck for him and gave him a 5-year, $265 million contract extension.
While it’s been a tough season personally for him, he and wife Jenna welcomed Millie in July and she’s been a hit seen with him at practice, and rocking her adorable custom fit on game day.
On Thursday with a huge game with the Rams looming Sunday for the team, shared a funny post of baby Millie doing pilates.
If Brock can’t make it back this weekend, which might be a miracle, he may be targeting November 16 at the Arizona Cardinals.
Right now, Millie showed she’s the healthiest.
