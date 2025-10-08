Phillies star Bryce Harper is in tears missing newborn baby before Dodgers Game 3
If the Philadelphia Phillies get eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB playoffs, it will certainly haunt the diehard Philly faithful all offseason of what could have been.
The Phillies blew Game 1 after reliever Matt Strahm possibly tipped off his pitch that led to Teoscar Hernández's dramatic three-run home run, and then in Game 2 had a dramatic ninth inning rally fall short after an extremely questionable decision by manager Rob Thomson to bunt with no outs and a runner on second.
The heart of the Phillies star-studded lineup, led by $330 million franchise centerpiece Bryce Harper, have gotten cold at the worst possible time, leading to many boos from the hometown crowd.
The two-time MVP says he deserves it, noting after Game 2, "I love the fans. I boo myself if I get out. If we deserve to be booed, they spend their hard earned dollars to support us. They expect greatness out of us. We’ve got some of the best fans in baseball. They make me play better. I enjoy it.”
The eight-time All-Star's wife, Kayla Harper, shared the news just before Game 1 that their newborn son, Hayes Three Harper, had been born just days earlier on October 2, and the 32-year-old first baseman and outfielder was leaving his family with a heavy heart. This was their fourth child, joining their oldest son Krew, 6, and daughters, Brooklyn, 4, and Kamryn, 1.
Also the "Three" for Hayes' middle name is his dad's number.
"I have an incredible wife," Harper said, then joking somewhat, "... pushed that thing out in three pushes and 30 seconds doing it. She's an absolute monster."
Then Harper got emotional.
"Being able to hold your son for the first time," Harper said choked up. "It's one of the greatest moments in my life. I absolutely love my family. I love my kids. I love the game of baseball, but at the end of the day, my family means the most to me. I definitely miss him right now."
No matter what happens, Harper keeps it all in perspective.
