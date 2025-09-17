Caitlin Clark caught whining to bf Connor McCaffery across court in Fever’s big win
The Indiana Fever won their first home playoff game since 2016 and did it without superstar Caitlin Clark, or help from the refs in her eyes.
The 23-year-old and two-time WNBA All-Star Clark is out for the remainder of the season with a groin injury. She’s been reduced to a cheerleader for the No. 6 Fever vs. the No. 3 Atlanta Dream.
With the Fever down 0-1 and needing a win to stay alive on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the place was electric with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton firing up the crowd while he sat next to Clark’s boyfriend and Butler Bulldogs assistant coach Connor McCaffrey.
RELATED: WNBA's Caitlin Clark disrespect vs. Paige Bueckers overblown for one key reason
In the middle of the game, Clark could be seen visibly upset with the refs and making all kinds of gestures and words to McCaffrey who sat across the court from her.
RELATED: Fever post worst-timed team photo after Caitlin Clark disaster news
After the game, Clark would say “Refs couldn’t stop us.”
The Fever prevailed 77-60 and have a decisive Game 3 in Atlanta on Thursday night as the team tries to get out of the first round.
It must be tough for Clark to sit back and watch and not be able to help beside screaming at the refs and looking to McCaffrey to help her make sense of it.
Clark and the Fever hope to have another home playoff game where she can get worked up next round.
