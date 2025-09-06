The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fever post worst-timed team photo after Caitlin Clark disaster news

The official Indiana Fever social media accounts didn’t have the best timing with these posts.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a play during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
The Indiana Fever official team social media accounts sent out a few fun photos of the players together as a team. The timing of it, though, was not great.

The team was hoping to get it’s superstar Caitlin Clark back this season in time for a playoff run, but it was announced she’s being shut down for the remainder of the season due to a lingering groin issue. Clark has only played in 13 total games this season and even missed the Al-Star game in Indianapolis where she was a captain. She was heartbroken over that and now this.

Now, Clark’s relegated to a cheerleader the rest of the way.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The season must go on, but the Fever posted team photos with Clark in uniform having a good time right after the heartbreaking announcement — and they did it with not one photo, but two.

Clark averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game when she did play.

The Fever are 22-20 and are currently the 7th seed for the playoffs with two games to go.

The previous WNBA Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star hopes to be back strong and healthy next season and looking like she did in the now outdated team photo of this season’s squad.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shakes hands with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during a timeout against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

