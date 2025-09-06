Fever post worst-timed team photo after Caitlin Clark disaster news
The Indiana Fever official team social media accounts sent out a few fun photos of the players together as a team. The timing of it, though, was not great.
The team was hoping to get it’s superstar Caitlin Clark back this season in time for a playoff run, but it was announced she’s being shut down for the remainder of the season due to a lingering groin issue. Clark has only played in 13 total games this season and even missed the Al-Star game in Indianapolis where she was a captain. She was heartbroken over that and now this.
Now, Clark’s relegated to a cheerleader the rest of the way.
The season must go on, but the Fever posted team photos with Clark in uniform having a good time right after the heartbreaking announcement — and they did it with not one photo, but two.
Clark averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game when she did play.
The Fever are 22-20 and are currently the 7th seed for the playoffs with two games to go.
The previous WNBA Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star hopes to be back strong and healthy next season and looking like she did in the now outdated team photo of this season’s squad.
