Caitlin Clark disses Connor McCaffery when he goes in for kiss at WNBA All-Star night
Caitlin Clark is still trying to enjoy her All-Star experience as best she can without playing. She crushed her fit for Friday night’s festivities, but had a kiss diss with boyfriend Connor McCaffrey.
The 23-year-old Indiana Fever star hurt her groin right before the All-Star break, and she was super devastated not only because she couldn’t play but because it’s in Indianapolis in front of the home fans.
On Thursday night, Clark was the life of the All-Star party where she was seen dancing and her teammate even took away her drink in front of the cameras.
On Friday, she was still enjoying herself seen having a laugh with New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant.
But before that, the two-time All-Star strolled into Gainsbridge Fieldhouse with an ab-revealing top, some pants and heels like the baller she is. It also looked like she was going to have a sweet moment with McCaffrey, but as she strolled up to him he went in for the kiss and she turned her head only to get one on the side of the face.
Clark and McCaffrey have been together since 2023. They both played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and now McCaffrey is an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs.
It’s been an up-and-down season for normal deadly shooting Clark as she’s struggled from deep. She’s still averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Hopefully Clark is back on the court for the Fever fans soon and shows her boyfriend more love.
