Caitlin Clark cheers on boyfriend Connor McCaffery's Butler coaching debut
Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery show their support for one another in a variety of different ways – whether it's through social media posts or showing up for each other on draft day the duo has each others' backs. So when the Indiana Fever dynamo’s boyfriend made his collegiate coaching debut, she was on the scene to cheer him on.
Clark, 22, went to Indianapolis on Monday, November 4 to watch her boyfriend’s first game as an assistant coach at Butler University. Clark sat in the stands without any special treatment, wearing a black leather jacket and following the scoreboard intently. Clark sat next to Jack McCaffery, Connor’s brother, who has committed to play at Butler next year. On her right sat Margaret McCaffery, Connor’s mother.
The McCaffery family is a known name amongst college basketball super fans — Connor’s father, Fran McCaffery, is the current men's basketball head coach at the University of Iowa. Margaret herself played at Notre Dame.
Clark and the McCafferys probably left the court in a good mood, as the Butler Bulldogs triumphed over the Missouri State Bears 72-65.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye