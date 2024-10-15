The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA social awkwardly ignores Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery

It was all hugs and smiles for Caitlin Clark and her Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell at the Pacers preseason game, but Clark’s man was left out in the cold.

Matthew Graham

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a three-point basket.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a three-point basket. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark is a generation star. It can be argued that she’s the most transcendent name for the new generation across both the WNBA and NBA.

So when the Indiana Fever phenom and WNBA Rookie of the Year was sitting courtside with her boyfriend, newly named Butler Bulldogs assistant coach (and former Indiana Pacers assistant coach) Connor McCaffery strolled into the Pacers preseason game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, it was only natural that fans and media were going to notice.

Well apparently the official NBA social handles didn’t feel like he was enough of a name to recognize in their clipped video post with Clark’s teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who is actually a free agent, which of course fans were reading into if this was a good omen that she was re-signing with the Fever. 

Other outlets were all over the date night for the Iowa Hawkeyes college sweethearts, where Clark was the biggest name on campus, but McCaffery is also Iowa royalty as the son of men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery. Not to mention Connor, 26, was an assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

Compare and contrast the clipped videos for yourself.

NBA social’s version (also the same on Instagram with a shared post with the WNBA)

Butler Bulldogs fan account version

It’s all in good fun, since Clark might actually ask the WNBA not to include photos and videos with her boyfriend to respect their privacy, and that’s totally fair. And as we’ve learned from Clark’s competitiveness, even on the golf course, you don’t want to mess with her.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

