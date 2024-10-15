NBA social awkwardly ignores Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery
Caitlin Clark is a generation star. It can be argued that she’s the most transcendent name for the new generation across both the WNBA and NBA.
So when the Indiana Fever phenom and WNBA Rookie of the Year was sitting courtside with her boyfriend, newly named Butler Bulldogs assistant coach (and former Indiana Pacers assistant coach) Connor McCaffery strolled into the Pacers preseason game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, it was only natural that fans and media were going to notice.
Well apparently the official NBA social handles didn’t feel like he was enough of a name to recognize in their clipped video post with Clark’s teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who is actually a free agent, which of course fans were reading into if this was a good omen that she was re-signing with the Fever.
Other outlets were all over the date night for the Iowa Hawkeyes college sweethearts, where Clark was the biggest name on campus, but McCaffery is also Iowa royalty as the son of men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery. Not to mention Connor, 26, was an assistant for the Indiana Pacers.
Compare and contrast the clipped videos for yourself.
NBA social’s version (also the same on Instagram with a shared post with the WNBA)
Butler Bulldogs fan account version
It’s all in good fun, since Clark might actually ask the WNBA not to include photos and videos with her boyfriend to respect their privacy, and that’s totally fair. And as we’ve learned from Clark’s competitiveness, even on the golf course, you don’t want to mess with her.
