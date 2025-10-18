Cal Raleigh’s gf Hannah flexes Mariners WAGs matching fits in Game 5 stunner
The Seattle Mariners finally got a home win in the ALCS in Game 5 after dropping the first two at T-Mobile Park. Their superstar slugger Cal Raleigh had a home run in the 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, but his girlfriend Hannah Shimek hit her own home run with a fit.
The Mariners stormed out to a 2-0 series lead with both wins coming in Toronto. After getting destroyed in Games 3 and 4 back home, the team bounced back aided by Raleigh’s big solo homer to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th inning.
Shimek had a rallying cry after the last loss and the team definitely responded.
She’s also been a fit hit these playoffs like her look celebrating their NLDS.
On Friday night, she wore matching fits with other WAGs as they cheered the team on in victory.
She also reveled in the bog win after, and for the fact the Mariners are now just one win away from making their first-ever World Series.
The “Big Dumper” as he’s Raleigh is known will be the reason the team goes to the big show after his 61 homers this season and his postseason heroics so far. Shimek knows all about winning a championship as she was softball national champion at Southern Oregon University.
Now, she wants to be there to see Raleigh win one.
