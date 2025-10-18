The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cal Raleigh’s gf Hannah flexes Mariners WAGs matching fits in Game 5 stunner

The Seattle superstar slugger’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek also had a big night in the ALCS win.

Matt Ryan

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners finally got a home win in the ALCS in Game 5 after dropping the first two at T-Mobile Park. Their superstar slugger Cal Raleigh had a home run in the 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, but his girlfriend Hannah Shimek hit her own home run with a fit.

The Mariners stormed out to a 2-0 series lead with both wins coming in Toronto. After getting destroyed in Games 3 and 4 back home, the team bounced back aided by Raleigh’s big solo homer to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th inning.

RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?

Shimek had a rallying cry after the last loss and the team definitely responded.

She’s also been a fit hit these playoffs like her look celebrating their NLDS.

On Friday night, she wore matching fits with other WAGs as they cheered the team on in victory.

RELATED: Vlad Jr’s wife Nathalie stuns in stealth all-black Blue Jays fit for Game 5 vs. Mariners

Hannah Shimek (second) from right
Hannah Shimek (second) from right / Hannah Shimek/Instagram

She also reveled in the bog win after, and for the fact the Mariners are now just one win away from making their first-ever World Series.

Seattle Mariners
Hannah Shimek/Instagram

The “Big Dumper” as he’s Raleigh is known will be the reason the team goes to the big show after his 61 homers this season and his postseason heroics so far. Shimek knows all about winning a championship as she was softball national champion at Southern Oregon University.

Now, she wants to be there to see Raleigh win one.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships