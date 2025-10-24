Cal Raleigh’s gf Hannah posts heartfelt message to star, Mariners day of World Series
The Seattle Mariners came oh-so-close to making their first-ever World Series. It was still a special season for the team and its star Cal Raleigh. On Friday, his girlfriend Hannah Shimek gave her boyfriend and the team a heartfelt shoutout reflecting on it.
Raleigh had an epic season belting a franchise-record and an MLB record for home runs by a catcher with 60. He hit three in the 7-game series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS — it just wasn’t enough. After the game, Raleigh called the season a “failure” while he was in tears.
It certainly wasn’t a failure for the “Big Dumper” Raleigh, though. His girlfriend was there for his games as well to witness his “greatness.”
On Friday while the same Blue Jays are getting ready to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series instead of the Mariners, Shimek shared her touching message to Raleigh, the organization, and fans.
“It is hard to put into words the pride I feel for Cal and this organization. This is not the ending anyone wanted but it does not take away from the history made. Thank you to everyone who cheered far and near for my guy and his guys. I already can’t wait for next season and I love this city SO much💙🥂. Thank you to these amazing women for being so kind and letting me steal their kids whenever I wanted😉 miss you all already, enjoy your off season🥂”
There’s a lot to build on in Seattle and a lot to be proud of. Shimek certainly is.
Now, the couple can enjoy the offseason together.
