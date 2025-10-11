Cal Raleigh’s gf Hannah shares perfect 1-word post of Mariners star’s celebration
The Seattle Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers in a maraton 15-inning decisive Game 5 of the ALDS. They celebrated long into the night where their star Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek had the perfect 1-word reaction post.
It took an entire team effort for the Mariners to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2001. The T-Mobile crowd anxiously sat through chance after chance before the team finally came through in the bottom on the 15th on a bases loaded single.
“The Big Dumper” as they call him Raleigh finished the game 1-5 with two walks, but he’s a major reason the team has made it this far with 61 home runs to lead the league and smash the all-time record of 48 homers by a catcher in the regular season.
He also had the perfect throw on a Tigers base runner in a big moment of Game 5.
After the win, Raleigh was overcome with emotion and relief the team got it done:
His girlfriend Shimek had the perfect reaction that summed it up for how all Mariners fans felt.
There’s a lot to celebrate in Seattle on Saturday morning and no doubt the “mood” is good.
Raleigh and the Mariners travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 on Sunday night where he and Shimek hope there’s more good moods and celebrations to be had.
