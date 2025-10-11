The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cal Raleigh’s gf Hannah shares perfect 1-word post of Mariners star’s celebration

The home run champ’s girlfriend sums up how Seattle fans felt after watching the team clinch the ALDS in a 15-inning marathon in Game 5.

Matt Ryan

From left, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29), shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and first baseman Josh Naylor (12) celebrate 3-2 win over Detroit Tigers after 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.
From left, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29), shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and first baseman Josh Naylor (12) celebrate 3-2 win over Detroit Tigers after 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers in a maraton 15-inning decisive Game 5 of the ALDS. They celebrated long into the night where their star Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek had the perfect 1-word reaction post.

It took an entire team effort for the Mariners to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2001. The T-Mobile crowd anxiously sat through chance after chance before the team finally came through in the bottom on the 15th on a bases loaded single.

The Big Dumper” as they call him Raleigh finished the game 1-5 with two walks, but he’s a major reason the team has made it this far with 61 home runs to lead the league and smash the all-time record of 48 homers by a catcher in the regular season.

He also had the perfect throw on a Tigers base runner in a big moment of Game 5.

After the win, Raleigh was overcome with emotion and relief the team got it done:

His girlfriend Shimek had the perfect reaction that summed it up for how all Mariners fans felt.

Cal Raleigh
Hannah Shimek/Instagram

There’s a lot to celebrate in Seattle on Saturday morning and no doubt the “mood” is good.

Raleigh and the Mariners travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 on Sunday night where he and Shimek hope there’s more good moods and celebrations to be had.

Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek
Hannah Shimek/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

